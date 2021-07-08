People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,798 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of People’s United Financial worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after buying an additional 415,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,646,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

