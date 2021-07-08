Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,618 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Perficient worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

