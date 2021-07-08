Perion Network (PERI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI):

7/2/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

7/1/2021 – Perion Network had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Perion Network had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Perion Network had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Perion Network had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Perion Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Perion Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Perion Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/22/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Perion Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Perion Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. 34,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $642.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

