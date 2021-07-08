Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.66. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 6,702 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a PE ratio of 127.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

