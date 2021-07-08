Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of PDRDY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 77,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

