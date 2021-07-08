Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.25. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$7.94, with a volume of 597,647 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$459,575.24. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total transaction of C$51,618.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,795.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,050 shares of company stock valued at $155,134 and have sold 80,915 shares valued at $507,338.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

