Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $220.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

