PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CAO Sells $75,610.92 in Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PFSweb stock remained flat at $$11.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 639,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,257. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,881 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

