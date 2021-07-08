PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CAO Sells $75,610.92 in Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PFSweb stock remained flat at $$11.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 639,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,257. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67.
PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About PFSweb
PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.
