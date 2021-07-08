Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Tops $0.0218 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $10,722.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00125361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00168057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,798.83 or 0.99529849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.40 or 0.00944959 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

