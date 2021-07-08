Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,648.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00.

VIR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.77. 958,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,831. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of -1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.17.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

