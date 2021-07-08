Phoneum Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Phoneum has a total market cap of $677,050.06 and approximately $2,477.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.35 or 0.00868642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,952,271,678 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

