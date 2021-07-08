Phore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,677.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $15,677.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00427245 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,422,590 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.