Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,275 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.77% of Phreesia worth $41,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after purchasing an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,776 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after acquiring an additional 305,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 400,581 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $64.97 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,936,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,991. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

