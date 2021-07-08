Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.75 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.06 or 0.00021493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $3.22 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00056173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00896648 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,529,331 coins and its circulating supply is 1,523,260 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

