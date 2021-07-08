PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00009909 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $339.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00121571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00163960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,773.73 or 0.99914537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.20 or 0.00939573 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.