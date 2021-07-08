Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle Sells 20,000 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PLL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.86. 290,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,288. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.79 and a beta of 0.37. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $695,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLL. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.