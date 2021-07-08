Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle Sells 20,000 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:PLL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.86. 290,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,288. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.79 and a beta of 0.37. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $695,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
