PIN Price Down 36.5% This Week (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00118662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00162650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.42 or 0.99345045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.52 or 0.00936184 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.