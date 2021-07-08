Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 3,895 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.43 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $172.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

