Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 36,063.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 90,158 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

