Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 43,360 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 139.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,525 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,360 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

