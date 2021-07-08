Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $57.12 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

