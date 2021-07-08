Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 20,401 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.