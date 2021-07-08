Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 4,656 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHK opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.64. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

