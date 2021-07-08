Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 52,572 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,572 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

Shares of PNC opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.68. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

