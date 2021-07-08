Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $4.31 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.11% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $145.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $96.16 and a one year high of $178.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.47.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

