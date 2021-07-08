Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $4.56 Million Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.13% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

