Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.01

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 241262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

