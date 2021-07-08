Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0046

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $12,336.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00386777 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003383 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.05 or 0.01745489 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,178,916 coins and its circulating supply is 428,918,480 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

