Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 37,500 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,830,875.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,943,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,521,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

