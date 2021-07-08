Piper Sandler Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to $24.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

