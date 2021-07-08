Piper Sandler Upgrades Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to “Overweight”

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

WASH stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $868.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 64.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

