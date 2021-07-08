PIXEL Price Down 43.5% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $333.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 43.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,642.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.66 or 0.01506192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00434372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00085304 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

