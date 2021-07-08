Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 154,398 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.60% of Plains GP worth $29,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.