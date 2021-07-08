Plair Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Plair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plair has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Plair has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $12,167.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Plair Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official website is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

