Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0124 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $216,797.63 and $72,982.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00056967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00936292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044048 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.