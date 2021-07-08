Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.36

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.36 and traded as high as C$4.68. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 69,770 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLZ.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.26 million and a P/E ratio of -655.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -3,999.43%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

