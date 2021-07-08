PlotX 24-Hour Volume Tops $376,760.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, PlotX has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $376,760.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlotX

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

