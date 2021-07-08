PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung Sells 4,500 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Winston Kung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00.

NASDAQ PMVP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 352,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,345. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,116,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

