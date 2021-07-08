PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells $129,200.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $134,400.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $139,320.00.

PMVP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.13. 352,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,345. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.93. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 898,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,116,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

