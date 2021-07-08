POA Trading 25.5% Higher This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $335,485.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,324,825 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
