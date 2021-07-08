POA Trading 25.5% Higher This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $335,485.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,324,825 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poa Network is a public sidechain based on the Ethereum protocol. The blockchain will feature the Proof-of-Authority algorithm, which does not depend on the nodes solving mathematical problems, but instead uses a set of “authorities”, pre-selected validators that will be able to seal the blocks and secure the network. The validators identity will be public enabling any third party to check their identity. The Poa Network will allow organizations to build their own networks with their own validators and developers to deploy DApps. On April 28, 2018, the POA Team announced the launch of a cross-chain bridge that gives users the ability to send POA tokens back and forth between the POA Network and the Ethereum network. POA Bridge went live on May 10. The POA to Ethereum transfer will result in the creation of a newly minted token on the Ethereum blockchain known as POA20. The user will also have the ability to transfer POA20 tokens from the Ethereum network back to the POA Network, which would result in the burning of the POA20 token and subsequent unlocking of the original POA native token on the POA Network. “

POA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.