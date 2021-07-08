Polkadot (DOT) One Day Volume Tops $1.32 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $14.78 billion and approximately $1.32 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $15.42 or 0.00047272 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00169872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,603.53 or 0.99949954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.00965593 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,089,490,936 coins and its circulating supply is 958,766,780 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.