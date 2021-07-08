PolypuX 1-Day Volume Hits $45,162.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a market cap of $65,482.39 and $45,162.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00125132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00167959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,774.51 or 0.99560740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.67 or 0.00958939 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars.

