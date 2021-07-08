Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $237,835.00

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $237,835.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00007736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00124748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00164172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,826.87 or 1.00355285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.60 or 0.00964825 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

