Populous (PPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.04 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00005735 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $99.74 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00858426 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.