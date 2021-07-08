Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 447,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 53,401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

