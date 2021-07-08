PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $1,035.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,927.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,158.64 or 0.06555666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.05 or 0.01509526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.99 or 0.00403887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00152800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.00628215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00427863 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00341607 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,404,902 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

