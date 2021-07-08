Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$39.23. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$39.20, with a volume of 2,011,697 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on POW shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.86.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 87.76, a current ratio of 103.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. The company has a market cap of C$26.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8699997 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.