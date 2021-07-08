Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

