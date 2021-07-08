Power Index Pool Token Price Hits $3.15 on Exchanges (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $630,275.74 and approximately $34,397.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00009557 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00124326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00166160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,785.18 or 0.99372491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.69 or 0.00959895 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

