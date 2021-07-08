PowerPool Price Tops $0.84 (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002586 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $27.39 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00055047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.00859244 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,485,120 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

